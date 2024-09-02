Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police have appealed for witnesses and information after a fatal collision on the A16 bypass at Crowland.

The incident was called in just after 11.30pm on Friday (August 30), having taken place on the A16 between Applegreen Services and Cowbit, and involved two vehicles.

The female driver of a blue Renault Twingo, aged in her 20s, was sadly pronounced dead as a result of the incident. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another man and a woman, who were occupants of a black BMW 325D M Sport, were seriously injured in the collision and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on the A16 between Applegreen Services and Cowbit.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch; quoting Incident 579 of 30/08/24.

Additionally, anyone with information or have dashcam that may have recorded the incident, can contact DS Kate Johnston by emailing [email protected]