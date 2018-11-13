Woman dies after head-on B1095 collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge

A woman has died following a head-on collision on the B1095 between Peterborough and Pondersbridge yesterday morning (Monday, November 12).

The woman, who was in her 40s, was driving a grey Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover at about 2.12am.

Police at the scene of the collision. Photo: Terry Harris

Police originally said the woman had suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment but died yesterday evening.

The incident shut the road for several hours as an investigation was carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 24 of November 12.

