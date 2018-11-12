Woman seriously injured after head-on crash between Stanground and Pondersbridge

A woman was seriously injured and taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Milk and Water Drove, between Stanground and Pondersbridge.

Police were called to the scene at 2.12am today (Monday, November 12) after the collision between a Land Rover and Ford Fiesta.

Officers attended, along with paramedics and fire crews.

The woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The road is due to be shut for a few more hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-12112018-0024 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

The road closure at the Stanground junction

