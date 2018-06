A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash outside a Peterborough primary school this morning.

Police were called to Gunthorpe Road near Norwood Primary School at 8.52am after a Mercedes hit a parked Nissan X-Trail.

A woman, the driver of the Mercedes, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

She is currently in custody.

The road is partially blocked while the vehicles are recovered.