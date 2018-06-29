Woman charged after crashing into parked car outside Peterborough primary school

A woman has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash outside a Peterborough primary school.

Police were called to Gunthorpe Road near Norwood Primary School at 8.52am yesterday, Thursday June 28, after a Mercedes hit a parked Nissan X-Trail.

A woman, the driver of the Mercedes, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

Julie Seaton, 50, Addington Way, Peterborough, has now been charged with failing to provide a specimen and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court

The road was partially blocked while the vehicles were recovered.