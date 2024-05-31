Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Service restored after residents say they need to spend £25 on taxis to get to medical appointments

A vital bus route between Peterborough and Stamford is set to be restored – after residents were left paying £25 taxi fares to get to medical appointments.

The service, which runs from Stamford to Peterborough and back, stopping at Wittering, Wansford, Ailsworth, Castor and Longthorpe, will be restored from June 3,

The service will be re-introduced after Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and Deputy Mayor Anna Smith were taken on a tour by a bus campaign group to Wittering, Castor, Ailsworth and Wansford in September last year to speak to residents and hear the negative impact of isolation the villagers face. This included a £25 cost of taxis to get to medical appointments.

The Mayor said that Stagecoach have been appointed to run the route.

A meeting was held with Wittering residents earlier this month to discuss the details of the new route further, with the launch to commence on 3rd June.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said he was pleased to be able to get the service running.

He said: “I know how important good quality public transport is for so many of our residents, which is why we at the combined authority have been working hard to find a way to get this bus route working again, and I’m delighted to announce that it will return in the coming weeks.”

Other improvements made by the Combined Authority include 30 new and improved routes to be introduced later this year thanks to the money received from the Mayoral Precept.

Under 25s in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can now apply for a special ‘Tiger’ bus pass offering £1 fares as part of the Combined Authority’s work to revamp public transport in the region.

The lower fares are aimed at helping young people get around the region more affordably, to places of education and training, jobs, shopping, seeing friends and family, and more.

To apply for the ‘Tiger’ pass, which is free of cost to the cardholder visit www.cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk/onepoundbusfare.