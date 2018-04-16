VIDEO: Two vehicle crash causes long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

A two vehicle collision has caused long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this morning, Monday April 16.

The crash took place at 5.54am on the westbound carriageway between junction 5 at Boongate and junction 4 for the A605 and involved a car and a light goods vehicle.

Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway following RTC. Photo: Terry Harris

The light goods vehicle had overturned and required extensive recovery, closing the road between the Eye roundabout and the Oxney Road slip road.

There were minor injuries but no ambulance was required.

All lanes have been re-opened as of 8:10am.