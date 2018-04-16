VIDEO: Drivers reported by police after car runs out of fuel causing serious crash shutting Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

A car which ran out of fuel caused a crash which closed Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this morning, police have said.

The crash took place at 5.54am on the westbound carriageway between junction 5 at Boongate and junction 4 for the A605 and involved a silver Renault Megane and a van.

The scene of this morning's crash. Photo: @Pborocops

Police said: "This morning officers attended an RTC after a van collided with a broken down car causing delays to commuters. Please ensure you have sufficient fuel before starting your journey and pay attention to the road ahead when driving. Drivers reported for offences."

Both motorists were reported for driving without due care and attention.

A police spokeswoman said that because the car driver had passed two petrol stations before breaking down led to the report for driving without due care and attention.

The light goods vehicle had overturned and required extensive recovery, closing the road between the Eye roundabout and the Oxney Road slip road.

There were minor injuries but no ambulance was required.

All lanes were re-opened at 8:10am.

