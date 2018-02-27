Vehicle involved in crash which has closed A47 at Peterborough was involved in two earlier collisions this morning, say police

Three crashes on the same stretch of the A47 near Peterborough this morning are thought to have involved the same vehicle, say police

The A47 remains closed between Peterborough and the A1 at Wansford after the spate of collisions.

The first took place at the at Castor roundabout at the end of the dual carriageway end and involved a VW Golf and a second vehicle.

The second crash was at the Sutton junction, involving a white van and a second vehicle. In both incidents nobody was hurt.

The third crash, between the Sutton turning and the Upton roundabout, has caused the road to be closed in both directions for air ambulance to land. Police and fire crews are also at the scene of the crash which involves three vehicles.

Those involved have sustained life threatening injuries.

The scene of the third crash on the A47

A police spokeswoman said: "It is believed one of the vehicles in the last incident was involved in all three.

"We are unable to release vehicle details at this time."

More here as we have it...