Man killed after series of crashes on A47 at Peterborough

A man died following a series of collisions on the A47 near Peterborough this morning.

Three crashes on the same stretch of the A47 near Peterborough this morning are thought to have involved the same vehicle, say police

The first collision took place at the at Castor roundabout at the end of the dual carriageway end and involved a VW Golf and a second vehicle.

The second crash was at the Sutton junction, involving a white van and a second vehicle. In both incidents nobody was hurt.

The third crash, involving three cars between the Sutton turning and the Upton roundabout, caused the road to be closed in both directions for air ambulance to land.

Police have now confirmed a man has died following the third collision at 9.45am

The road was closed between Castor and Wansford in both directions but reopened at 3.08pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is believed one of the vehicles in the last incident was involved in all three.

"We are unable to release vehicle details at this time."

Police also confirmed no arrests have been made at this time and are unlikely to be made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-27022018-0095.