UPDATE: Drivers warned as A1 southbound near Peterborough has lane closed following serious crash

A1M closed between Norman Cross and Sawtry due to lorry fire. The scene of the diversion pictured yesterday.

Highways England said the A1(M) southbound between J16 and J15 reopened just after 7.15am today, but it warned that delays are still likely as one lane remains closed for barrier repairs.

It said on social media: “The #A1M has re-opened in both directions J16 (A15 Yaxley) to J15 (B1043 Sawtry B660 Ramsey) as the accident has been cleared. L4 remains closed in both directions for emergency barrier repairs. Please expect some delays.”

The road had been closed southbound after the collision happened at 2.55pm yesterday (November 16) on the southbound carriageway of the A1M near Sawtry and police said a HGV was involved in a collision with a car, hit a barrier and caught fire.

Highways said in an earlier statement this morning: “The fire has caused damage to the carriageway while the HGV also collided with the central reservation barrier and two lighting columns.

“Emergency infrastructure repairs are underway and expected to be completed by 0700.

“Once the southbound carriageway has re-opened a lane closure will remain in place for ongoing repairs to the central reservation barrier.

“A lane is currently closed northbound between J15 and J16.

