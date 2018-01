A two vehicle crash is blocking part of Fletton Parkway in Peterborough for the second night in a row.

The road is partially blocked Eastbound at junction 3 near the Hampton roundabout/Nene Parkway.

An AA traffic map showing the length of the delays this evening

Queues are back to the A605/A1M junction and are tailing back onto both of the A1/A1M slip roads north and south.

The crash follows a rush hour crash at a similar time last night, Tuesday, details of which can be found here.