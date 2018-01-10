Police appeal after driver flees from crash scene on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver fled the scene of a crash on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough last night.

Emergency services were called at 6.20pm to Frank Perkins Parkway with reports of a two vehicle collision on the eastbound side, towards the city centre just before the slip road for Hampton.

A silver Volkswagen Gold was damaged and had to be recovered from the road. The other vehicle fled the scene.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 355 of 9 January.