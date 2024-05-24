Three people seriously injured after car and e-scooter collide in Peterborough
Three people were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and an e-scooter on Thursday night (May 23).
The incident happened on Fulbridge Road at just before 4pm.
The road was closed for a couple of hours following the collision.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.50pm yesterday (May 23) with reports of a collision between a car and an e-scooter on Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.
“Three people were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. No arrests at this time.”