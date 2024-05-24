Three people seriously injured after car and e-scooter collide in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 24th May 2024, 10:56 BST
No arrests have been made at this stage.

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and an e-scooter on Thursday night (May 23).

The incident happened on Fulbridge Road at just before 4pm.

The road was closed for a couple of hours following the collision.

Fulbridge Road was closed on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.50pm yesterday (May 23) with reports of a collision between a car and an e-scooter on Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

“Three people were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. No arrests at this time.”

