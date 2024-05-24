Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and an e-scooter on Thursday night (May 23).

The incident happened on Fulbridge Road at just before 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for a couple of hours following the collision.

Fulbridge Road was closed on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.50pm yesterday (May 23) with reports of a collision between a car and an e-scooter on Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.