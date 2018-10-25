These are the congested roads in Peterborough to avoid today as traffic diverts around A1 closure

Have your say

Peterborough motorists are facing a network of roads with much more traffic on than normal today as drivers divert off of the A1, which remains closed, and through our city.

The Peterborough Telegraph will be keeping an eye on the traffic cameras throughout the day. These are the roads to avoid as motorists divert off the A1:

Heavy traffic in Peterborough

UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in crash between lorry and van which closed A1 at Peterborough

* The A15 London Road is very congested between The Serpentine roundabout in Hampton and The Broadway in Yaxley

* The A1260 Nene Parkway northbound is congested between J33 A1179 Longthorpe Parkway and A47 Soke Parkway J15.

* The A47 is at a standstill between the A1 and Milton Park.

* The A47 is also congested on the other side of the Wansford junction both ways between Marholm Road and Old Oundle Road

* The A1 itself is queuing from the closure at Haddon, back to Norman Cross

The A1 is likely to remain closed for several hours today following this crash - more details here.