Driver seriously injured in crash between lorry and van which closed A1 at Peterborough

Have your say

A van driver has suffered serious injuries in a crash which has closed the A1 at Peterborough today, Thursday October 25.

Police were called at 6am this morning to reports of a collision on the A1 northbound at Water Newton.



The collision involved an HGV and a Volkswagen Transporter van.

RELATED: These are the congested roads in Peterborough to avoid today as traffic diverts around A1 closure

The driver of the van suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.



The road was closed northbound and southbound just before 7am while emergency services dealt with the collision.

The scene of the crash on the A1 at Peterborough this morning



The A1 northbound remains closed currently for vehicle recovery.

There is a detour in operation - Northbound to take the A1139 eastbound, A1260 northbound, A47 westbound to re-join the A1.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.