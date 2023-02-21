Bus services will resume at a Peterborough housing estate after a four month break, Stagecoach have confirmed – with residents in the estate given a week’s free travel.

Buses will run through the Manor Drive estate near Gunthorpe from March 6, Stagecoach.

The estate was temporarily withdrawn from the Citi 5 route in November, due to a disagreement over road access with housing developer Keepmoat and Peterborough City Council, over the adoption of the roads in the estate.

The bus services were stopped shortly after an incident where a bus nearly collided with a house

Concerns were raised about the state of the road, including raised manhole covers and potholes.

Days before the service was removed, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed a bus had narrowly avoided hitting a home, stopping just inches before the wall.

Now improvements have been made to the road, allowing buses to run again.

The Citi 5 provides a direct transport link for those living within the estate to travel to key areas in Peterborough, including Peterborough college, the Amazon warehouse in Stanground and Queensgate Bus Station.

Today (February 21) David Boden, Business Development Director for Stagecoach East, said: “We welcome the news from the housing developer that we can reconvene our bus services to Manor Drive from the week commencing 6th March 2023.

“The Citi 5 route provides a vital means of travel for those living on the estate to other areas in Peterborough, and is particularly important for students travelling to the Peterborough college and those commuting to the Amazon site or Queensgate bus station to travel to other parts of the region.

“We have been committed to reinstating this route and completely sympathise with the residents and other passengers who have been affected since it was temporarily withdrawn.

“As a welcome back offer, we are providing free Peterborough DayRider tickets to residents boarding the Citi 5 at Manor Drive between Monday 6 th and Sunday 12 th March. Residents simply need to board the bus in Manor Drive and ask their Driver for a free DayRider.”