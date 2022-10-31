Bus nearly hits house in Arkwright Drive, Peterborough - before churning up garden reversing off lawn
Stagecoach bus came within inches of striking property
A bus came within inches of hitting a Peterborough house this morning after leaving the road.
The Stagecoach bus was travelling on Arkwright Way on the Manor Drive Estate when the incident happened.
A photograph taken by Michael McGourty showed the bus narrowly avoided hitting the home – which is unoccupied at the moment.
However, as the bus reversed off the lawn, it caused damage to the garden.
No-one was injured in the incident.
A spokesperson from Stagecoach East said an investigation was taking place to find out what had happened. The spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our buses in Arkwright Way, Peterborough this morning. We can confirm this was due to a driver error, and we are investigating the matter thoroughly to ensure this doesn’t happen again. There was no damage to any buildings and no passengers were harmed."