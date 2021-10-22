Residents warned of Oundle Road closure in Peterborough next week

Roadworks

The stretch of the road between the Nene Parkway junction and the Nene Park Academy will be shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Mondy, October 25, Tuesday, October 26 and Wednesday, October 27.

Diversions will be signposted will be strictly no parking on the pedestrian pavement, cycle lane or carriageway during the working hours.

There are already roadworks causing delays on Town Bridge, and works also due to begin on the A47 on Monday, which are scheduled to cause delays of around 20 minutes.