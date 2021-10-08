Lane closure to be put in place on Peterborough’s Town Bridge

Building progress at Fletton Quays EMN-210104-165142009

The lane and pavement closure will start on Monday (11 October) to build a retaining wall at the new Government Hub site at Fletton Quays.

The 1.5 metre high and 12 metre long wall will be built behind the temporary hoarding boards that are currently in place on London Road on the site closest to the Town Bridge. It’s needed to finish the perimeter of the site and to make it safe for pedestrians as the section of pavement leading down from the Town Bridge is significantly higher than the site itself.

Works will also be undertaken to modify the pavement and install a pedestrian barrier adjacent to the London Road.

The roadworks will start on Monday and will include a full 24/7 lane closure (the lane closest to the Fletton Quays site) and pavement closure for safety until the works are complete shortly before Christmas. Pedestrians will be diverted to the pavement on the other side of the Town Bridge.

The council’s highways contractor Milestone Infrastructure will be carrying out the works.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investments at Peterborough City Council, said: “These are essential works that need to be completed to ensure the safety of pedestrians when the boarding for the Government hub is removed. The building of the hub has provided hundreds of additional construction jobs in the city and will continue to provide jobs once its open. It’s a real boost to the city’s economy and is an important next step in the Fletton Quays development.