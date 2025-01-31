Reopening of Whittlesey road being reconstructed due to subsidence and cracks delayed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Benwick Road has been closed since November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reopening of Benwick Road in Whittlesey is set to take place slightly later than scheduled in early March.

Work began on November 25 and was originally intended to last until February 20, 2025 to resurface the road after it fell victim to subsidence and cracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire County Council has said that the delay has been caused by hallenging ground conditions during construction.

Benwick Road will reopen in Early March. Credit: Yakovlev Mikhail.

The works require a full road closure to allow for the road to be reconstructed and resurfaced.

A signed diversion route is in place with access maintained for residents and businesses throughout the works.

The emergency lane closure on Ralph Butcher Causeway, due to cracking in the road, remains in place. The investigative work, including all the tests, have been complete and a number of design options are being considered for the required remedial work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is planned to start in May and is expected to last until September.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council added: “We will be able to share more details on the programme once we have the full details from our contractor, Jones Bros.

"We’d like to reassure people, whichever option is chosen, it is currently anticipated that the work can be carried out and completed under a lane closure.

"A full road closure will not be required. We apologise for the inconvenience.”