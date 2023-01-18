Police issue roads warning after six crashes on Peterborough roads in just two and a half hours

Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads in Peterborough due to freezing temperatures – after six crashes were reported in the city in one morning.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incidents all happened between 7am and 9.30am on Wednesday, January 18.

A spokesperson said: “With icy roads across the county, please drive to the conditions.

“We have had 6 reported collisions in Peterborough already this morning so if you do have to drive, please take care and #Drive2Arrive.”

A number of the incidents were reported to have happened on parkways – although no serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

The first incident happened on the A15, Paston Parkway at 7.16am, resulting in a lane being partially blocked. Police said no injuries were reported.

The second crash was reported at 7.57am, when emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the Paston Parkway, which saw a lamp post fall over and block a lane. The lane was blocked while the post was cleared, and again, no injuries were reported.

Police said there had been a number of collisions on the roads in Peterborough today

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he came off his bike on Oundle Road at 8.23am. Police said his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

At 8.41am, police were called to a four vehicle crash on the Werrington Roundabout on the A15. Police said no injuries were reported.

At 8.59am, emergency services were called to the A15 at Glinton, as a vehicle had come off the road, and there were reports the driver was stuck in the car. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

And at 9.20am, emergency services attended a collision at the Dogsthorpe Roundabout on the A15. Again, police said there were no injuries reported.