Plans have been submitted to provide 13 new homes on land along London Road.

Mark Baker and Roman & Rayan Development Ltd has planned to build six new semi-detached homes alongside an apartment block, providing seven flats, at the rear of 83-85 London Road in Old Fletton.

The site is currently home to an abandoned with a large empty area to the rear.

The proposed look of the new development.

The houses would be arranged into three blocks of two semi-detached homes, each with a private garden and two parking spaces.

Each would be two and a half storey with front entry into a protected stairway the full height of the house with separate living room and dining/kitchen space, cloakroom, downstairs toilet, bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor and bedroom, study and shower room on the second floor.

There would be three four bedroom homes and two three bedroom homes.

The apartment block would be comprised of a ground floor flat, two maisonettes, with a further two apartments on both the first and second floor.

83 London Road.

All of the apartments would have one bedroom, expect one.

The application states: “The site development represents an opportunity to provide the local area with high quality housing in a mix of occupancies within an unused, neglected space.

"The proposals have been thoroughly considered, taking into account viability, visual impact, mass, and accessibility. The proposed new elements take cues from both the immediate (including the existing buildings onsite) and the wider contexts resulting in a proposal both architectural engaging whilst appropriate to the setting.”

The proposed site plan.

Separate plans have already been submitted to repurpose both 83 and 85 London Road into 15 new flats and a new three-bed home.