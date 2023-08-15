Plans to repurpose two ‘derelict rundown houses’ in the centre of Peterborough to turn them into new flats as well as building a new home have been submitted.

Hudson Homes plans to demolish the existing garages and lean-tos at 83-85 London Road and then add an infill extension between the existing homes, as well as a rear extension to each and a general refurbishment to create 15 new apartments, a mix of one and tow bedrooms.

A new three bedroom home would also be built on adjacent land, along with a car park providing 14 spaces.

The homes at 83-85 London Road.

Communal garden space and a courtyard area would also be provided for residents of the apartments and a private garden for the new builds.

Each building will have five flats on the ground floor and six on the first floor of one and four in the other.

Vehicular access in front of 85 London Road is to be maintained, and access to curtiledge parking to be introduced with dropped kerbs to number 83.

The application states: “The site development represents an opportunity to rejuvenate the existing street scene without exceeding the general density of building along the London Road side.

"The proposals have been thoroughly considered, taking into account viability, visual impact, mass, and accessibility. The proposed new elements take cues from both the immediate (including the existing buildings onsite) and the wider contexts resulting in a proposal both architectural engaging whilst appropriate to the setting.