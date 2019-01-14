Peterborough to London trains delayed after person killed on the tracks

There are delays on trains between Peterboorugh and London today after a person was hit and killed by a train.

The person has been hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City, resulting in all lines being blocked. There is no estimate as to when the line will reopen, however, train operators anticipate trains will remain disrupted until at least 12 noon.

It follows a day of disruption after a person was hit by a train at Peterborough on Saturday.

How is this affecting the train service?

Trains running between Stevenage and London may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or diverted via Hertford North.

Great Northern / Thameslink

Trains are delayed today following a fatality on the tracks

The following stations currently have no service in either direction:

Hatfield

Welham Green

Brookmans Park

Potters Bar

Hadley Wood

New Barnet

Oakleigh Park

New Southgate

Services which run between Moorgate and Welwyn Garden City will be suspended until further notice. If you are travelling from Moorgate, please use the ticket acceptance available and travel from London Kings Cross instead

Rail replacement transport is being organised to operate between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace.

Alternative travel options:

Great Northern & Thameslink

Customers may use London Underground, Thameslink / Great Northern and Greater Anglia services via any reasonable route.

Arriva buses on routes:

Route: 97 / 98: Between Hitchin, Letchworth GC, Baldock and Arlesey.

Route 100 / 101: Between Luton, Hitchin and Stevenage.

Route: 300 / 301: Between St. Albans, Hatfield, Welwyn GC, Knebworth and Stevenage.

Route 724: Between Hertford North, Welwyn GC, Hatfield and St. Albans.

METROLINE buses on routes:

Route 84: Between New Barnet, Potters Bar and St Albans stations.

Route 242: Between Potters Bar and Cuffley stations.

UNO buses on routes:

Route 341 / 641: Between Hatfield and Hertford North .

Route 601:Between Welwyn GC bus stations, Hatfield Business Park, St. Albans station, Borehamwood, and Park Street station.

If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.