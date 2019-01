There is disruption on the East Coast Main Line after a person was fatally hit by a train at Peterborough.

The tragic incident happened this morning.

London North Eastern Railway said trains on its network may be cancelled or delayed.

East Midlands Trains said commuters on its trains may face short delays.

Disruption is expected to last all day.

Commuters are already facing disruption due to engineering work taking place between Biggleswade and Peterborough.

The emergency services at the station. Photo: Terry Harris

Travel alerts can be found here.