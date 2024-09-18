Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final decision will go in front of full council in October.

Taxi drivers in Peterborough have criticised a new decision that will force drivers in the city to install CCTV into their cabs.

Following a decision of Peterborough City Council’s Licencing Committee, taxi drivers who are licenced by the authority will now have to install CCTV into their vehicles.

These cameras must remain on at all times when drivers are either taking paid fairs or waiting at a rank and must cover both the driver and the passenger(s).

The cost of such equipment must be covered by the drivers themselves and the must be installed no sooner than 12 months and no later than in 18 months time.

Following consultations online, via petitions, email, social media and a meeting of the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire federations, a total of 678 people came out against the proposals and just 139 in favour.

Following the meeting, the Private Hire Federation has expressed its disappointment at the decision.

A statement read: “The outcome of the committee meeting was disappointing.

“What makes this situation particularly disappointing is the stance taken by the members of the committee who voted for the proposal.

"They have clearly forgotten their responsibility to represent working people, the very foundation of their principles.

“It’s an ironic and unfortunate way of showing their supposed support for the working class. We expected better from them, and we will not forget this.

"Even though this result was a setback, we must remain united and continue to advocate for our rights. Together, we will keep pushing for fair representation and better outcomes in the future.”

During the meeting, concerns were raised that the passing of such a decision would lead to fare hikes and drivers from the city either being pushed out by drivers from other authorities or simply deciding to become licenced by neighbouring authorities which do not have the same obligations.

Mr Ali Haider, representative of the trade federations, said: “Installing CCTV is also expensive. It is estimated that the industry would face an additional cost of £1.25m if CCTV is mandatory.

"Many of us operate on tight budgets and this would only add to the financial burden. Many drivers are already struggling with the costs of fuel, insurance and vehicle maintenance.

“To many part-time drivers or drivers operating on tight margins, this could force them to leave the profession altogether and reduce the availability of vehicles in the city.

“If drivers and operators have to pay more, fare increases will become inevitable, which isn’t fair to anyone.”

The decision was passed by the licencing committee but will now go in front of full council for a vote next month (October 16).

North Ward councillor Zameer Ali, who was present alongside the speakers against the proposal at the licencing meeting, said: “After months of unwavering dedication and advocacy on behalf of the Peterborough Private Hire Association, we are deeply disappointed with the decision.

"Our efforts have always been focused on striking a fair balance between enhancing public safety and safeguarding the interests of the Private Hire sector.

"In the wake of this decision, I’ve been contacted by numerous colleagues from the Private Hire community who are understandably concerned about the potential burdens this mandate may impose. I want to assure you that this is not the final chapter in our efforts.

"The recommendation to enforce mandatory CCTV will now be presented to the full council on October 16th, where it will be subjected to further debate and, ultimately, a vote.

"This represents a crucial opportunity to make the voice of our sector heard.”