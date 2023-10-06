Peterborough Road at Farcet to remain closed into next week after burst main flooded homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough Road at Farcet will remain closed into next week after a water main burst last week flooding homes.
Residents were woken in the early hours last Friday (September 29) after the main burst, causing water to rush into homes and across the street.
The road has been closed since the main burst – and Anglian Water have confirmed the closure will now last until next week.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “The Highways Authority want us to do some extra work on the road to make sure it’s in tip-top shape when it reopens. We’re bringing in a specialist contractor for this, which means the road now won’t be able to reopen until Wednesday 11 October. We’re really sorry for the extra delay. Diversions remain in place via Fletton High Street onto London Road or via Straight Drove onto Ramsey Road.”
Homes in the area have been suffering from low water pressure as a result of the incident – but it is hoped the issues will be fixed today.
The spokesperson said: “To keep everyone’s taps flowing we’re making daily changes to the network to temporarily divert water from elsewhere. Each morning – when demand for water is at its highest - we’re pumping water into the network from our reservoir at Folksworth. Because it’s then supplying water to more people than usual at peak time, you may find your water pressure is lower than you’re used to.
“We’re aiming to have the damaged water main on Peterborough Road back in service today (Friday 6 October).”