Road between Yaxley and Farcet to be closed for at least a week following burst water main

Peterborough Road between Yaxley and Farcet will remain closed for the rest of the week after a water main burst, flooding several houses.The main burst in the early hours of Friday morning, causing the road to close while works were carried out.

Today a spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are still hard at work repairing the damaged water main on Peterborough Road in Farcet.

“This is proving to be one of the trickiest repairs we’ve seen in a while, so we really appreciate you bearing with us over the past few days. Typically, we can excavate the area, locate the broken section of pipe, and carry out the necessary repair on the same day. However, this repair is proving to be more complex.

“We've successfully replaced the section of damaged pipe and kept homes in the area with water. However, we now have some work to do in order to safely commission it. To do this we've set up traffic lights at the affected intersection of Peterborough Road/Winston Way and St Marys Street to keep both our team and the public safe while we're working. Diversions are also operating around Fletton High Street and Hempstead so please allow additional time with your commute

“During that time, customers may experience slightly reduced water pressure, particularly when more people are using water at the same time.

“Our team remains on-site, working to complete this critical work. They'll be on site working to get this done as quickly as possible. We understand the impact this is having and appreciate customer patience as we get the problem fixed.

“Unfortunately repairing the road will take longer, so it will need to be closed for at least one week as we resurface it and make sure it's safe to drive on.”

Three schools had to close on Friday following the incident, while residents on the street were left mopping up as their homes were flooded.