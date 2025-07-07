Over 1000 people sign petition to save Peterborough, Whittlesey and Ramsey bus service
After an announcement from Stagecoach, the service is set to cease on August 31.
In response, a petition has been launched by Mayor of Ramsey Cllr Val Fendley.
Cllr Fendley said: “Ramsey needs this service so that people can access work, educational opportunities, the hospital, leisure activities.
"We’re miles from anywhere and have no train service either, unlike Whittlesey and March.
"Loss of this service would have huge implications for the rural communities of Ramsey, Bury, and Upwood as well as Ramsey Heights, St Marys, Mereside and Forty Foot.
"People rely on this service for access to jobs and further education in Peterborough and beyond, appointments at Peterborough Hospital, and access to shops and other services.
"Through this petition we are urging the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to provide any necessary subsidy for this service or look urgently at other alternatives.”
To view and sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/save-bus-route-31-ramsey-to-peterborough.