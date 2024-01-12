New Station Quarter 'could create thousands of jobs and improve life chances in Peterborough'

Developers hope the redevelopment will create a ‘new characterful city quarter for the residents of Peterborough’

Peterborough’s £65m Station Quarter redevelopment could lead to the creation of 4,000 jobs and 700 homes, a new project master plan suggests.

The 152-page document lays out the possible consequences of the redevelopment – both positive and negative – which will see the station’s current entrance refurbished and a new western entrance and multi-storey car park added.

The project is also expected to attract new businesses and housing developments as the wider area becomes a “welcoming entrance” to Peterborough with easier access to the city centre.

An artist's impression of the eastern side of Peterborough Station Quarter after redevelopment

The revamped station itself will reduce congestion both in the building and on surrounding roads, the master plan says, as passengers will be able to enter from both sides.

They’ll also have less far to walk to get to platforms which can currently only be accessed by a footbridge, it adds, while there will be greater parking facilities for cars, taxis and bikes.

Beyond that, the wider area could become a “new characterful city quarter for the residents of Peterborough” with just over a hectare of new public land.

An artist's impression of the new western entrance to the station

New jobs could 'improve life chances'

New office and commercial space around the station could also boost productivity, it continues, and strengthen the city’s links to wealthier cities including the capital.

“With predicted population growth, excellent positioning (a 50 minute commute to London King’s Cross), and some of the most affordable land and property in the country, [the city] has the potential to flourish,” the document says.

In turn this could create “higher value jobs” in Peterborough, “improving life chances of those in neighbouring deprived communities”.

Design plans make up part of a new Station Quarter master plan to be scrutinised by councillors

Encouraging public transport use as well as improving walking and cycling links could also have a knock on effect on health and wellness, the master plan suggests.

The core project, running from 2023-27, is a joint venture between Peterborough City Council (PCC), the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), train operator LNER and Network Rail.

Its largest cash injection to date has come from Government, with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) contributing almost £48m from its levelling up funds and £1.5m from its town fund and Active Travel England contributing £300,000. Network Rail has contributed £15m.

Both PCC and CPCA have been involved in securing and allocating the funds, but more will be needed – including investment from private companies – as the project progresses.

The master plan also suggests that the project can “complement” multiple other large-scale projects including the Fletton Quays riverside development, Peterborough’s new university, the Queensgate shopping centre extension and the new Hilton Garden Inn.

Taken together, these projects aim to “significantly raise the quality of facilities in Peterborough and attract talent to the region”.

On the flip side, there is likely to be “significant construction-phase noise impacts” on nearby properties as well as dust and a possible short-term change in air quality, the master plan suggests.

There are also risks associated with the project, such as existing buildings being in “poorer existing condition than anticipated”, which could lead to increased costs and possible delays.