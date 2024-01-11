Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first outline design for Peterborough’s £65 million Station Quarter development has been revealed by officials as the project reaches its first milestone.

The sketch for the transformation of Peterborough’s train station and surrounding area highlight the creation of a new road access to the western side of the station and the creation of a western station entrance plus the proposed construction of a multi-storey car park and surface level car park nearby.

The eastern entrance to the station would be refurbished, with more space and a relocated entrance to provide a better customer experience and to reduce passenger congestion, and sweep out into a new Station Square area that would abut a taxi and drop off/pick up point.

This image shows the initial design and layout for Peterborough's Station Quarter regeneration

The existing surface car park would be retained and there would be plenty of accessible parking and two areas for bicycles.

However, there is a large area of land labelled simply as ‘meanwhile use’ that is currently occupied by the 171-year-old Great Northern Hotel, which for the last year has been used as a refuge for asylum seekers.

From here the design outlines a route, called City Link, to the Queensgate roundabout.

This image shows how Peterborough's Station Quarter could appear once completed

It is understood that Peterborough City Council, which is the lead partner in the project with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and train operator LNER, and Network Rail, might look to acquire the hotel site.

The design has been put together by Ove Arup, which is the company selected by the project partners to draw up a masterplan and outline business case for the Station Quarter, which has been given £47 million in Government Levelling Up funding and is expected to attract private funding of about £18 million.

The project is to be discussed by members of the Combined Authority’s business board on Monday.

Members will be told that the design forms part of the Outline Business Case for the Station Quarter development and which has just been submitted to the Department for Transport for approval.