New parking charges come into force at Nene Park

River Nene at Orton Mere.

The charges relate to the use of the car parks at Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

Parking will now be £1.50 for the first hour, going up to £2.50 for up to 24 hours. A £40 annual membership to cover parking costs was also introduced.

Nene Park Trust said that the funds were vital to help them maintain the park and improve the park.

There was opposition from many and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote to the Trust asking them to consider the impacts the policy would have on the disabled and vulnerable in the city.

He said: ““My constituents have highlighted to me the physical and mental health benefits that this outdoor space provides to them.

“They are concerned that the imposition of fees will mean that disabled or vulnerable people who rely on the open space the most are disproportionately impacted.

“One of the key lessons from the pandemic has been how important access to local and high-quality open space is.

“I recognise the difficult management decisions you have to take and that litter and other factors have been very troublesome for you to manage.

“However, I would urge you to look into some other options you might be able to provide as part of your parking charge system.

“This might include a free hour of parking, differentiation for blue badge holders, or a variation to timings as to when charges apply.”

Following this feedback and a public consultation, the Trust announced an annual Ferry Meadows Plus Deal to cover the car parks at Ferry Meadows, Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

It will allow existing members to upgrade their memberships to cover the car parks at Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows for an additional £10.

Ferry Meadows Plus memberships are priced at £85.

Nick Danks, director of finance and business services at Nene Park Trust, said: “We are constantly reviewing ways of improving the Park to provide the best possible experience for our visitors.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for us, as with so many businesses, and the introduction of these modest charges will go some way to allowing us to maintain the high standards you have come to expect and which, other than parking, remains free for all to use.”