Peterborough’s Nene Park reveals new parking fees package

Car parking charges to start at Orton Mere EMN-210616-080307009

Managers have announced the creation of an annual Ferry Meadows Plus deal to cover the car parks at Ferry Meadows, Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

It will allow current Ferry Meadows parking members to upgrade their annual membership to cover the car parks at Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows for a £10 administration fee.

New parking members will be able to buy Ferry Meadows Plus for a yearly fee of £85.

The move follows a public consultation after the trust revealed it was to begin charging parking fees for visitors to Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

From July 5, it plans to impose a £1.50 charge for the first hour going up to £2.50 for up to 24 hours. It is also offering a £40 annual membership.

A trust spokesperson said: “Following the announcement, the trust received some helpful feedback from visitors about the need to link the existing Ferry Meadows parking membership with the new parking membership for Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

“As a result of listening to this feedback, the trust is pleased to offer a new parking membership, Ferry Meadows Plus.

“The options for a stand-alone Ferry Meadows car park membership at £75 per year, and the new Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows car park membership at £40 per year, will remain, giving visitors a choice of parking memberships that best suits their requirements.”

The announcement of parking charges for the Orton Meres and Thorpe Meadows car parks have prompted concerns from some visitors.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has written to park chiefs asking them to consider the needs of vulnerable people and people with disabilities.

The spokesperson said: “The trust is taking these comments into account, and are actively looking at ways to help anyone disproportionately impacted by the introduction of parking fees in these areas.”