Man in his 80s dies following fatal collision near Peterborough

Police were called at 8.40am today to Buckden Road, Brampton, with reports of a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Officers and paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 80s from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, has been urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 84 of 15 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.