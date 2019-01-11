Major disruption to Peterborough rail commuters for second week running

Have your say

Rail users on the East Coast Main Line should expect severe disruption this weekend.

Delays will be due to engineering work taking place between Biggleswade and Peterborough.

Peterborough Station

Long distance services will be diverted via an alternative route, with buses operating for local stations between Biggleswade and Peterborough.

Grand Central

Trains will be diverted between Hitchin and Peterborough to run via Cambridge. Please allow for an extended journey time of up to 60 minutes.

Great Northern

Buses replace trains between Biggleswade and Peterborough. An hourly service will run between Biggleswade and London King’s Cross.

Other Great Northern routes including King’s Lynn, Cambridge and Hertford North are not affected by these works and will run as planned.

Hull Trains

Trains will be diverted between Hitchin and Peterborough to run via Cambridge. Please allow for an extended journey time of up to 90 minutes.

LNER

An hourly service will run to and from London King’s Cross with trains diverted between Hitchin and Peterborough via Cambridge. Please allow for an extended journey time of up to 60 minutes.

Other services to and from the north will start and terminate at either Peterborough, Doncaster or York.

Thameslink

Buses replace trains between Biggleswade and Peterborough. Train services between Biggleswade and London King’s Cross will run with revised times.

For more information, visit: http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/currentAndFuture.aspx.

