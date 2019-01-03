Rail disruption in Peterborough over next two weekends

Have your say

Rail users on the East Coast Main Line should expect disruption over the next two weekends.

Engineering work taking place between Biggleswade and Peterborough will affect Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER services between Peterborough and London and elsewhere on the line.

Peterborough Station

Trains will either be diverted or replacement buses will be used instead. Some services will also start or terminate earlier.

Commuters are advised to give themselves a lot more time to complete their journey.

For more information, visit: http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/currentAndFuture.aspx.