Major disruption on railways between Peterborough and London Kings Cross expected throughout this evening
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Railway passengers are being warned to expect ‘major disruption’ between Peterborough and London Kings Cross tonight (January 21) after a person was hit by a train.
A spokesperson for National Rail said: “A person has been hit by a train between London Kings Cross and Peterborough. As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.
“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.
"Teams are currently working with other public transport companies to make sure that your ticket will be accepted on other routes.”
Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling tonight.