Major disruption on railways between Peterborough and London Kings Cross expected throughout this evening

National Rail says disruption expected until at least 10pm

Railway passengers are being warned to expect ‘major disruption’ between Peterborough and London Kings Cross tonight (January 21) after a person was hit by a train.

Delays are expected between Peterborough and Kings Cross throughout the evening

“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

"Teams are currently working with other public transport companies to make sure that your ticket will be accepted on other routes.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling tonight.