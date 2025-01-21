Major disruption on railways between Peterborough and London Kings Cross expected throughout this evening

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jan 2025, 18:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
National Rail says disruption expected until at least 10pm

Railway passengers are being warned to expect ‘major disruption’ between Peterborough and London Kings Cross tonight (January 21) after a person was hit by a train.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “A person has been hit by a train between London Kings Cross and Peterborough. As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

“Major disruption is expected until 22:00.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Delays are expected between Peterborough and Kings Cross throughout the eveningDelays are expected between Peterborough and Kings Cross throughout the evening
Delays are expected between Peterborough and Kings Cross throughout the evening

“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

"Teams are currently working with other public transport companies to make sure that your ticket will be accepted on other routes.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling tonight.

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice