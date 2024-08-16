LNER train drivers set to hold series of weekend strikes, ASLEF Union announces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strikes will take place on Saturdays and Sundays

Train drivers at LNER, the train company which runs the passenger service on the East Coast main line between London and Edinburgh – including Peterborough – will walk out on strike on every Saturday between 31 August and 9 November [inclusive] and on every Sunday from 1 September to 10 November [inclusive].

This follows a breakdown in industrial relations, bullying by management, and persistent breaking of agreements by the company.

Train Driver union ASLEF said the strike was an entirely separate dispute from the national pay dispute, with 16 train companies. The union said the pay dispute ‘was, we hope, resolved on Wednesday when we received a pay offer from the DfT which is being put to 13,000 members with a recommendation to accept.’

LNER drivers will hold a series of weekend strikes

Mick Whelan, general secretary, said: ‘The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position. We would much rather not be here. But the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith. When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t. And we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.’

Nigel Roebuck, ASLEF’s full-time officer in the north-east of England, who leads on negotiations with LNER, said: “This dispute started nigh-on two years ago with our members complaining about consistently being badgered for “favours” by managers outside of rostering agreements and being contacted remotely which is also against our agreements.

“The bottom line is that LNER does not employ enough drivers to deliver the services it has promised passengers, and the government, it will run.”

ASLEF has questioned the safety aspect of these managers ‘dual roleing’, as it hs left serious gaps in on-call duties which impacts the chain of care for our members should an incident occur. The ORR is investigating these issues.

Mick Whelan added: ‘We want the company to sit down with us, talk sensibly, and start doing the right thing. The ball is now in their court.”