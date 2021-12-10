Lane of Peterborough parkway remains closed this evening after emergency works

Roadworks

The lane on the A1139 Frank Parkins Parkway between Junction 4 (Stanground) and Junction 5 (Boongate) is expected to remain closed throughout rush hour this evening as the materials used in the works set.

It is expected to open later tonight.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “One lane on the Frank Perkins Parkway (A1139) is closed due to emergency repairs on Nene Bridge (which is the bridge on Frank Perkins Parkway that goes over the River Nene).

“The repair has been completed and the materials are setting at present. The traffic management will remain in place through today’s evening rush hour and will be removed later on this evening.”