Emergency repair works close lane on Peterborough parkway

Emergency repair works have closed a lane of a Peterborough parkway this evening (December 9).

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:51 pm

Peterborough City Council has advised that emergency works are being carried out on a lane of the A1139 Frank Parkins Parkway between Junction 4 (Stanground) and Junction 5 (Boongate).

Drivers have been told to seek alternative routes where possible.

The council tweeted: “Due to emergency repair works, one lane is closed on A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway northbound between J4 (Stanground) and J5 (Boongate). “Please take an alternative route where possible.

“At this time we can not guarantee that the road will be fully re-opened by tomorrow morning.”

