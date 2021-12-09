Emergency repair works close lane on Peterborough parkway

Peterborough City Council has advised that emergency works are being carried out on a lane of the A1139 Frank Parkins Parkway between Junction 4 (Stanground) and Junction 5 (Boongate).

Drivers have been told to seek alternative routes where possible.

The council tweeted: “Due to emergency repair works, one lane is closed on A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway northbound between J4 (Stanground) and J5 (Boongate). “Please take an alternative route where possible.