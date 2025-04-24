Lane closures set to begin on Westfield Road Bridge near Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough
Work to help stabilise a railway bridge in Peterborough is to get under way – with lane closures on a busy road set to begin.
Peterborough City Council will shortly commence a large-scale project at Westfield Road railway bridge, near Bourges Boulevard.
The work is scheduled to commence on Monday 28 April and is programmed to complete in the summer. Measures are required to stabilise the embankment to the bridge that crosses over the East Coast Mainline.
The council said that without the works there is a risk, in time, that the bridge will need to be closed to road traffic.
The project will include the construction of a retaining wall to support and stabilise the embankment and carriageway resurfacing at the end of the project.
There will be a westbound road closure between the Westfield Road/Bourges Boulevard roundabout and Lime Kiln Close for the duration of the project, eastbound traffic will still be able to pass over the structure.
Towards the end of the project there will be a short period of full overnight closures to enable completion of the resurfacing.
The project will be delivered by M Group, Peterborough City Council's highways partner.