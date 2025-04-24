Lane closures set to begin on Westfield Road Bridge near Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Project starts on Monday, April 28 and is set to finish in the summer

Work to help stabilise a railway bridge in Peterborough is to get under way – with lane closures on a busy road set to begin.

Peterborough City Council will shortly commence a large-scale project at Westfield Road railway bridge, near Bourges Boulevard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work is scheduled to commence on Monday 28 April and is programmed to complete in the summer. Measures are required to stabilise the embankment to the bridge that crosses over the East Coast Mainline.

The bridge on Westfield RoadThe bridge on Westfield Road
The bridge on Westfield Road

The council said that without the works there is a risk, in time, that the bridge will need to be closed to road traffic.

The project will include the construction of a retaining wall to support and stabilise the embankment and carriageway resurfacing at the end of the project.

There will be a westbound road closure between the Westfield Road/Bourges Boulevard roundabout and Lime Kiln Close for the duration of the project, eastbound traffic will still be able to pass over the structure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Towards the end of the project there will be a short period of full overnight closures to enable completion of the resurfacing.

The project will be delivered by M Group, Peterborough City Council's highways partner.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice