Grand opening date set Nene Valley Railway signal box torched by arsonists in Peterborough
A signal box on Nene Valley Railway that was destroyed by arsonists is almost ready for its grand reopening.
The signal box in Orton Mere was hit in the early hours of the morning of March 13 as part of a spate of arsons in the Orton area and has been out of action ever since.
Since then, the signal box has been loving restored back to its former glory by volunteers.
The fundraising efforts of the volunteers were significantly aided by train mad 12-year-olds Oliver Walker and Harry Cowley, two Nene Park Academy students, who held a charity 10k walk along the length of the track and raised almost £10,000 in the process.
To celebrate the success of the project, almost exactly a year on, Nene Valley Railway is running a special train service, transported by its own Thomas Locomotive, on Sunday March 9.
The special service, hauled by Thomas, will depart from Wansford at 9:30am to Orton Mere.
Tickets for the ceremony can be booked on the Nene Valley Railway website.
On arrival, there will be a ceremony, beginning at around 10am attended by members of the public, Harry and Oliver, local dignitaries and firefighters who attended the blase.
Thomas is expected to arrive back at Wansford at around 11:46am.
Thomas will then haul two Branch Line trains from Wansford to Yarwell at 13:30 and 15:00, Tickets are priced at £5 each.