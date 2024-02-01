Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A signal box on Nene Valley Railway that was destroyed by arsonists is almost ready for its grand reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, the signal box has been loving restored back to its former glory by volunteers.

The signal box will reopen on March 9.

The fundraising efforts of the volunteers were significantly aided by train mad 12-year-olds Oliver Walker and Harry Cowley, two Nene Park Academy students, who held a charity 10k walk along the length of the track and raised almost £10,000 in the process.

To celebrate the success of the project, almost exactly a year on, Nene Valley Railway is running a special train service, transported by its own Thomas Locomotive, on Sunday March 9.

The special service, hauled by Thomas, will depart from Wansford at 9:30am to Orton Mere.

The burning signal box last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the ceremony can be booked on the Nene Valley Railway website.

On arrival, there will be a ceremony, beginning at around 10am attended by members of the public, Harry and Oliver, local dignitaries and firefighters who attended the blase.

Thomas is expected to arrive back at Wansford at around 11:46am.