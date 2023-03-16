Pair of Peterborough children set for steam train treat after raising thousands to fix arson hit signal box

A pair of Peterborough children are set for a steam train treat after raising thousands of pounds to repair a signal box badly damaged by arson.

Train mad 12-year-olds Oliver Walker and Harry Cowley were left devastated by the blaze – but are now determined to do their bit to bring the box back to its former glory.

Nene Valley Railway chairman Michael Purcell with Oliver Walker, Harry Cowley and Nene Valley Railway general manager Sarah Piggott

The pair started web funding pages, and decided to go on a 10 mile walk along the length of the track to raise cash – and within the space of 48 hours, the duo had raised more than £5,000 – with the figure still rising.

Michael Purcell, chairman of trustees at Nene Valley Railway, thanked the boys and said: “I was contacted on Monday, and told someone had set fire to the signal box.

"Then I was told two boys had set out to raise money for us. It was wonderful – it really showed the two side of human spirit, after the attack.

"We can’t thank them enough, they have been absolutely brilliant.

"We have some treats lined up to thank them. We have the Sir Nigel Gresley (steam locomotive) coming to Nene Valley Railway soon, and we will be arranging for something with them.”

Michael said investigations were still ongoing as to how much damage had been caused, but it was likely to come to many thousands of pounds.

Harry said they had been proud to raise the money they had done, saying: “It does feel like we have accomplished something.”

Oliver said the pair wanted to thank everyone who had helped them raise the money.

Police are still appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information should call 101.

