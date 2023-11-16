Good news for Peterborough motorists as Hampton slip roads open on Fletton Parkway after months of closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is good news for motorists in Peterborough after a major scheme which has seen two slip roads on parkways closed for several months has been completed ahead of schedule.

Peterborough City Council and their highways partner Milestone Infrastructure have been delivering a major junction improvement scheme at junction 3 (Serpentine Green , Hampton) of Fletton Parkway since July.

The works started on the Fletton Parkway in July

In order to construct some of the elements safely, the southbound off slip and northbound on slip have been closed to traffic from the outset with anticipated opening in December in preparation for additional Christmas traffic.

Delivery of the scheme has progressed well, with programmed project milestones been met and exceeded.

This has, in turn, allowed the slip roads to be opened earlier than planned ahead of the festive period.

Cllr Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change said "It is fantastic news to see that delivery of the scheme so far is progressing so positively.

"Peterborough has seen a number of highway improvements delivered this year including the Thorpe Wood Junction and a number of schemes in the Eastern Industries area, all of which are essential to aid the movement of the ever increasing vehicle numbers in a growing city.

"We are aware that the delivery of such schemes does create temporary disruption for a number of residents and would like to thank them for their patience during these times"

After the Christmas holidays, works will be focused on The Serpentine approach to the roundabout with the project scheduled to be complete at the end of March.

Peterborough Highways has, over the past couple of years, benefited from a number of ring fenced funding bids to deliver highways schemes across the city.

In most cases, and especially true this year, the funding available has to be spent by a specified deadline or risk being handed back to the funding body.