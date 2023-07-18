Hampton slipway closes for five months as major roadworks scheme begins

A major roadworks scheme on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway has begun – with disruption set to last for several months.

Work at Junction 3 of Fletton Parkway started on Monday – but the major part of the scheme, which will see the slip roads on the junction closed until the winter began on Tuesday (July 18).

The city council have said they expect the Westbound off sliproad and the Eastbound on sliproad to be closed until December as part of the £9.3 million scheme.

Roadworks at Junction 3a at Fletton Parkway

Diversions will be in place at Junction 2 of the Fletton Parkway.

The project will see the following work carried out:

Adding a flare of 150m to A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip, creating a third lane.

Signalisation of the Nene Parkway approach to J3, with a four-lane approach.

Signalisation of The Serpentine approach to J3, with a four-lane approach.

A new footpath on Malborne Way between Saltmarsh and the Phoenix School.

Upgrade to the cycleway between Shrewsbury Avenue and the gated access of the Nature Reserve.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are fully committed to improving our city’s highways network to help ensure we have the right infrastructure in place as our city continues to grow.

“Because of its strategic location, this junction is critical to Peterborough’s growth aspirations, so by improving it we can ensure that our highways network can handle increased capacity. The work also ties in with our goal to reduce carbon emissions by creating better cycling and walking routes.”

The £9.3million scheme is being funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) as part of a joint project with Peterborough City Council and Milestone Infrastructure and is expected to last until spring 2024.

Other planned road closures connected to the scheme include:

Fletton Parkway westbound Junction 3a (Ikea) to Junction 3 - night closure 8pm to 6am on 29 November 2023

- Nene Parkway southbound Junction 31 Longthorpe Parkway to Fletton Parkway - night closure 8pm to 6am on 18 July and 30 November 2023