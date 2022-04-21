A four vehicle crash caused long delays on the Peterborough road network today.
Emergency services were called to the incident at just after 8.30am today (Thursday) – but congestion has continued for more than two hours afterwards as emergency services worked at the scene, and debris was cleared away from the carriageway.
Police said no-one was seriously injured in the incident, which happened near the junction for Stanground.
There were queues elsewhere in the city as drivers took diversions to try and avoid the queues on the road.
There were also traffic delays elsewhere after the A605 was closed at Rings End as a result of a building fire.
The road was closed in both directions at 6.30am while firefighters brought the blaze under control, and police said the road was only re-opened after 10am.