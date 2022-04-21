A four vehicle crash caused long delays on the Peterborough road network today.

Police said no-one was seriously injured in the incident, which happened near the junction for Stanground.

There have been long delays on the Fletton Parkway this morning as a result of the crash

There were queues elsewhere in the city as drivers took diversions to try and avoid the queues on the road.

There were also traffic delays elsewhere after the A605 was closed at Rings End as a result of a building fire.