Major queues have been reported on Fletton Parkway this morning.

Severe delays of just over half an hour have been reported on major roads in Peterborough this morning.

AA Traffic News is reporting increasing delays of up to 33 minutes on the A1139 Fletton Parkway southbound between Frank Perkins Way and junction 3 on the A1260 Nene Parkway (Hampton Roundabout).

Drivers are reported to be travelling at an average speed five mph.

Police have confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that delays were caused after a four vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called at 6.30am to Ring’s End near Guyhirn.