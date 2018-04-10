Flooding to keep B1040 North Bank to Whittlesey shut for at least another 24 hours as heavy rain is forecast

The B1040 at Whittlesey will remain shut for at least another 24 hours due to flooding Cambridgeshire County Council has confirmed.

UPDATE: B1040 to reopen, but stretch of North Bank still closed near Whittlesey

The road will remains closed at its North Bank junction until at least Wednesday afternoon, April 11.

The Whittlesey Wash flood storage reservoir is being operated to protect nearby communities from flooding. The rising levels in the Wash have resulted in flooding of the B1040 road.

The heavy rainfall overnight is expected to cause levels to rise again. Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the local authority may close the B1040 for safety reasons.

Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available on this website.