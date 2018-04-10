UPDATE: B1040 to reopen, but stretch of North Bank still closed near Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire County Council have said the B1040 between Whittlesey and North Bank is now to reopen today, but a stretch of North Bank itself will remained shut.

Earlier today the authority said the B1040 would remain closed until Wednesday afternoon, but following further inspection, has now said the road will reopen later today, Tuesday April 10.

A spokesman said: "River levels have been falling steadily over the past few days and we do not expect any further flooding to the B1040 road."

However, the authority also confirmed that "North Bank Peterborough remains closed in both directions between Northey Road and the Dog-in-a-Doublet pub due to flooding due to a flood warning. It is expected to remain closed until at least tomorrow afternoon.

"The water levels on the River Nene are still high in response to the recent rainfall. This, coupled with high tides, prevents the River Nene discharging into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

"This in effect causes localised flooding of North Bank Road. We expect river levels to rise further following the heavy rainfall overnight. Our forecasts indicate tide lock and road flooding until at least Wednesday afternoon, April 11th.

"Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media."

We will continue to update this website with the latest as news becomes available...